FFmpeg Landing A Number Of Improvements For HDR

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 24 December 2024 at 05:54 AM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
The widely-used FFmpeg multimedia library saw a number of commits land yesterday for enhancing the support around High Dynamic Range (HDR) content.

Open-source developer Niklas Haas merged a number of patches to FFmpeg for further enhancing the integration around HDR. Among the changes made were introducing a color management subsystem (CMS), a 3DLUT dispatch system as a lightweight wrapper around the CMS, a color mapping pass to leverage the CMS for mapping between color spaces and HDR tone mapping, and other related changes. Some of the code was ported over or inspired by the libplacebo library.

FFmpeg commits


Those wanting to see these latest enhancements hitting FFmpeg Git can do so via their Gitweb interface.

In addition to ongoing work around HDR, the next FFmpeg release has prepared VVC VA-API decode acceleration, adding a RealVideo 6.0 decoder, libx265 alpha layer encoding, deprecating OpenMAX support, an ADPCM IMA Xbox decoder, dropping Yasm support in favor of exclusively supporting Nasm, and various other changes.
