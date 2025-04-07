FFmpeg Lands AES-NI Optimized Implementation For Big Speed-Up

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 7 April 2025 at 06:25 AM EDT. 10 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
FFmpeg is known for carrying a lot of hand-optimized Assembly code for speeding up this widely-used multimedia library and taking advantage of AVX-512 and other modern CPU ISA capabilities. Merged yesterday was support for making use of AES-NI for those relying on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) within FFmpeg for encrypted video streams.

AES-NI has been found on Intel and AMD processors for well more than a decade now... In fact, the better part of two decades. Surprisingly it's taken until 2025 for FFmpeg's libavutil code to add an AES-NI optimized code path within its AES routines.

In any event the performance results from this AES-NI optimized code are quite exciting for AMD/Intel systems if you are dealing with encrypted AES video buffers within FFmpeg. The commit landing the AES-NI optimized code cites a huge speed-up:

FFmpeg AES-NI benchmark


With this now-merged code, dropping from 17 seconds with the pure C version down to 0.59 seconds with the new AES-NI path within libavutil. This AES-NI libavutil path is also comparable to gcrypt and other AES crypto implementations too.
10 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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