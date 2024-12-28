FFmpeg Lands Improved Support For Flash Video "FLV" With Multi-Track Audio/Video

It wasn't on my bingo card for end of year 2024 but the widely-used FFmpeg multimedia library has seen a new round of improvements to the Flash Video (FLV) support.For those still interested in the Flash Video (FLV) container file format as we roll into 2025, the FFmpeg library has seen a number of improvements merged over the past day.Thanks to the work of open-source developer Timo Rothenpieler (plus two patches from Dennis Sädtler) there is now multi-track audio/video support and modern codec support with the enhanced FLV v2 support added to FFmpeg.The FFmpeg FLV decoder now supports for demuxing and handling all multi-track modes, enhanced audio codec support, parsing enhanced RTMP multi-channel information, and other "flvdec" improvements.Over on the FLV encode "flvenc" side there is multi-track video support based on the enhanced RTMP v2 specification, writing multi-track audio, and other related work.

These latest FLV video improvements in this open-source, cross-platform multimedia library can be found via FFmpeg Git