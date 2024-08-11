FFmpeg Merges Vulkan Video Encode Support

Since the release of FFmpeg 6.1 last year there has been accelerated Vulkan Video decoding support while being merged to FFmpeg Git this weekend is the Vulkan Video encode support.

The latest Vulkan Video patches by Lynne have now been upstreamed into FFmpeg for enabling GPU accelerated video encoding using this cross-vendor, cross-OS API. This Vulkan Video encode support is currently in place for H.264 and H.265.

Vulkan Video logo


This Vulkan Video encode support is now in FFmpeg Git ahead of the project's next release.

Vulkan Video encode FFmpeg patches


Great seeing more driver and multimedia software support around Vulkan Video continuing to materialize albeit rather slowly. Mesa's Intel ANV driver supports H.264/H.265 encode as does the RADV driver too since earlier in the year.
