Latest AVX-512 Optimization For FFmpeg Shows Wild Improvement On AMD Ryzen

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 18 February 2025 at 08:28 PM EST. 9 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
Merged today for the widely-used FFmpeg open-source multimedia library was yet another AVX-512 optimized code path... Compared to the pure C code, the AVX2 code path was 10.98x faster while this new AVX-512 code path clocks in at 18x the performance of the common C code.

The latest FFmpeg code seeing the AVX-512 treatment is the uyvytoyuv422 function for UYVY to YUV422 format conversion. The AVX-512 optimized code path via hand-written Assembly is a great benefit here. AVX-512 namely found with Intel Xeon processors or all AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors since Zen 4. The benchmarks posted for this patch were carried out with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X


The gains are very beneficial with this AVX-512 code path hitting 18.02x the performance of the common C path while the AVX2 only path goes at 10.98x.

AVX-512 YUV422 benchmarks with FFmpeg


Shreesh Adiga who authored the patch explained:
"The scalar loop is replaced with masked AVX512 instructions. For extracting the Y from UYVY, vperm2b is used instead of various AND and packuswb.

Instead of loading the vectors with interleaved lanes as done in AVX2 version, normal load is used. At the end of packuswb, for U and V, an extra permute operation is done to get the required layout."

A nice win for the next FFmpeg release assuming your CPU supports AVX-512. That's especially true for AMD Zen 4 and even more so with the great AVX-512 AMD Zen 5 showing across their entire CPU product stack.
9 Comments
Related News
Google Releases AOM-AV1 3.12 With More Performance Optimizations
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
VirtIO Media Driver Upstreaming Pursued For Relaying V4L2 Media Devices To Guests
FFmpeg Lands Video Encoding/Decoding Improvements For NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
Sound Open Firmware 2.12 Adds NXP iMX95 Support, Zephyr RTOS For AMD ACP 6.0
SoundWire Multi-Lane Support Submitted For Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP
GNOME Software May Eventually Drop RPM Support In Favor Of Flatpaks
Hector Martin Resigns From The Asahi Linux Project