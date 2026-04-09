FFmpeg Introduces Vulkan-Accelerated 360 Degree Video Conversion
Beyond the capabilities of just the Vulkan Video API, the FFmpeg multimedia library has made interesting Vulkan-accelerated adaptations using compute shaders. With Vulkan compute they've implemented Apple ProRes video acceleration, FFV1 decode, and other features. The newest Vulkan feature now in place for FFmpeg is 360 degree video conversion.
FFmpeg developer Lynne "Cyanreg" implemented a 360 degree video conversion implementation powered by Vulkan compute for more efficient handling than just CPU-based conversion. Currently this new lavfi/v360 capability implements a "sufficient subset" of the most popular 360 degree video formats.
This filter allows applying fisheye, dual fisheye, and other 360 degree projection of video content.
More details on this Vulkan-based 360 degree video conversion support merged today to FFmpeg can be found via this commit.
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