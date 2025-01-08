FEX 2501 Brings JIT Performance Improvements, Changes Needed For Denuvo Support
FEX 2501 is now available as the newest feature release to this open-source emulator that allows running x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 Linux hosts.
The FEX 2501 release brings performance improvements and bug fixes to its just-in-time (JIT) handling and adds partial support for inline self-modifying code and the trap flag. The partial support for inline self-modifying code and trap flag bits are important for the Denuvo anti-cheat software as well as other anti-tamper and anti-debugger software.
There is now "complete Denuvo support" under FEX but some of the code is on the WINE side rather than all being within the FEX-Emu emulation code and thus the experience may be less than ideal if not using WINE for running Windows apps/games on AArch64 Linux.
FEX 2501 also updates its official Ubuntu PPA packages to support "fex-emu-wine" for providing WOW64 and ARM64EC emulator DLL files that can be applied directly to an AArch64 build of WINE. Over on the Arch Linux side, as a result of AUR policies, they've had to drop FEX support from Arch Linux AUR until policy adjustments around x86_64 requirements are made.
Downloads and more details on the FEX 2501 Linux x86/x86_64 on AArch64 emulator release via FEX-Emu.com.
Add A Comment