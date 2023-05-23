FEX 2305 Emulator On ARM Adds More AVX Instructions, Optimizations
For many months now the FEX developers have been working to emulate AVX support with ARM instructions and for this release they have added support for more AVX instructions: PCMPISTRI/VPCMPISTRI, VPMASKMOVD/VPMASKMOVQ, VCVTPD2PS/VCVTPS2PD, VCVTSD2SS/VCVTSS2SD, PCMPESTRI/VPCMPESTRI, VMPSADBW, VPSLLVD/VPSLLVQ, VPSRLVD/VPSRLVQ, VCVTSI2SD/VCVTSI2SS, VPINSRB/VPINSRD/VPINSRQ/VPINSRW, VPSADBW, VTESTPD/VTESTPS, VPMADDUBSW, VPMOVMSKB, and VMASKMOVPD/VMASKMOVPS.
Paired with Wine, more Windows games are running on 64-bit ARM devices thanks to FEX.
The FEX developers now have nearly all the instructions required for AVX and getting to the point of finishing support for AVX2, F16C, and FMA extensions.
FEX 2305 has also been working on Wine improvements, moving away from C++ containers that allocate memory, JIT optimizations and improvements, and a wide variety of other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the FEX-Emu 2305 release via GitHub.