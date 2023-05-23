FEX 2305 Emulator On ARM Adds More AVX Instructions, Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 May 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
FEX-Emu 2305 has been released, the open-source project continuing to work on x86_64 atop 64-bit ARM (AArch64) emulation support for being able to enjoy more games on ARM Linux and other software not otherwise natively available.

For many months now the FEX developers have been working to emulate AVX support with ARM instructions and for this release they have added support for more AVX instructions: PCMPISTRI/VPCMPISTRI, VPMASKMOVD/VPMASKMOVQ, VCVTPD2PS/VCVTPS2PD, VCVTSD2SS/VCVTSS2SD, PCMPESTRI/VPCMPESTRI, VMPSADBW, VPSLLVD/VPSLLVQ, VPSRLVD/VPSRLVQ, VCVTSI2SD/VCVTSI2SS, VPINSRB/VPINSRD/VPINSRQ/VPINSRW, VPSADBW, VTESTPD/VTESTPS, VPMADDUBSW, VPMOVMSKB, and VMASKMOVPD/VMASKMOVPS.


Paired with Wine, more Windows games are running on 64-bit ARM devices thanks to FEX.


The FEX developers now have nearly all the instructions required for AVX and getting to the point of finishing support for AVX2, F16C, and FMA extensions.

FEX 2305 has also been working on Wine improvements, moving away from C++ containers that allocate memory, JIT optimizations and improvements, and a wide variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the FEX-Emu 2305 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
memtest86+ 6.20 Released With Improved Support For Older Systems
Experimental AV2 Support Added To AVIF Image Encoder
OpenMoonRay 1.1 Released For DreamWorks' Open-Source Renderer
ClamAV 1.1 Released For Advancing Open-Source Anti-Virus/Anti-Malware Software
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Git 2.40.1 & Other Updates Due To Three New Security Vulnerabilities
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.4
Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera
OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP
Debian's APT 2.7 Packaging Tool Begins Rolling Out "Snapshots" Support
Wine 8.7 Released With Another 17 Bugs Fixed