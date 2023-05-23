FEX 2305 Emulator On ARM Adds More AVX Instructions, Optimizations

FEX-Emu 2305 has been released, the open-source project continuing to work on x86_64 atop 64-bit ARM (AArch64) emulation support for being able to enjoy more games on ARM Linux and other software not otherwise natively available.For many months now the FEX developers have been working to emulate AVX support with ARM instructions and for this release they have added support for more AVX instructions: PCMPISTRI/VPCMPISTRI, VPMASKMOVD/VPMASKMOVQ, VCVTPD2PS/VCVTPS2PD, VCVTSD2SS/VCVTSS2SD, PCMPESTRI/VPCMPESTRI, VMPSADBW, VPSLLVD/VPSLLVQ, VPSRLVD/VPSRLVQ, VCVTSI2SD/VCVTSI2SS, VPINSRB/VPINSRD/VPINSRQ/VPINSRW, VPSADBW, VTESTPD/VTESTPS, VPMADDUBSW, VPMOVMSKB, and VMASKMOVPD/VMASKMOVPS.



Paired with Wine, more Windows games are running on 64-bit ARM devices thanks to FEX.