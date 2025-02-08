FEX 2502 Delivers Fix For Steam, Multi-Block Improvements For Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 February 2025 at 06:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING
FEX 2502 is out today as the newest monthly feature release to this user-space emulator for running x86/x86_64 Linux binaries on ARM64 Linux including the likes of Wine/Proton and Steam for being able to enjoy modern games on AArch64 Linux systems.

With FEX 2502 there is another regression fix for the Steam support. Due to Steam having updated its Chromium/CEF sources, this ended up causing a problem for FEX while now it's been fixed in the 2502 milestone.

Gaming on FEX


FEX 2502 also brings multi-block improvements for enhancing the JIT compilation performance and the JIT runtime performance. This feature is currently not enabled by default but can be enabled via the FEXConfig tool.

FEX 2502 also has a fix for the Wine memory allocator behavior, minor optimizations for the x87 address modes, and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the FEX 2502 emulator release via FEX-Emu.com.
1 Comment
Related News
Open-Source 0 A.D. RTS Game Adds AMD FSR Support & Vulkan Renderer
SDL 3 Officially Released With New APIs, Better HiDPI & Improved Audio Handling
QH Electronics Game Controller Support Being Added For Linux 6.14
DXVK 2.5.3 Brings More Fixes For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 On Vulkan
FEX 2501 Brings JIT Performance Improvements, Changes Needed For Denuvo Support
SDL3 Adds Cross-Platform System Tray Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font