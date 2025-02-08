FEX 2502 Delivers Fix For Steam, Multi-Block Improvements For Better Performance

FEX 2502 is out today as the newest monthly feature release to this user-space emulator for running x86/x86_64 Linux binaries on ARM64 Linux including the likes of Wine/Proton and Steam for being able to enjoy modern games on AArch64 Linux systems.With FEX 2502 there is another regression fix for the Steam support. Due to Steam having updated its Chromium/CEF sources, this ended up causing a problem for FEX while now it's been fixed in the 2502 milestone.

FEX 2502 also brings multi-block improvements for enhancing the JIT compilation performance and the JIT runtime performance. This feature is currently not enabled by default but can be enabled via the FEXConfig tool.FEX 2502 also has a fix for the Wine memory allocator behavior, minor optimizations for the x87 address modes, and other improvements.Downloads and more details on the FEX 2502 emulator release via FEX-Emu.com