FEX 2406 Brings JIT Optimizations For Running x86_64 Binaries On AArch64

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 13 June 2024 at 05:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
FEX is one of the open-source projects working on user-mode x86/x86_64 binary emulation atop ARM64/AArch64 Linux. FEX 2406 is out today as the project's newest monthly feature release.

FEX 2406 is shipping with a number of just-in-time (JIT) optimizations, a much improved register allocator, and a variety of other performance optimizations to yield between 2% and 12% better performance. FEX 2406 also adds support for 32-bit OpenGL thunking as part of improving its x86 32-bit game/app compatibility.


FEX 2406 also brings changes around its default TSO emulation, ARM64EC improvements, and other fixes. Downloads and more details on this FEX 2406 emulator update via FEX-Emu.com.
