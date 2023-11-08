FEX 2311 Brings More AVX Optimizations, Preparations For Better Performance

FEX 2311 is out today as the newest version of this emulator for running x86/x86_64 Linux binaries on AArch64 systems.

FEX 2311 brings work on their 32-bit thunking infrastructure, NZCV usage preparation as what will ultimately lead to much better performance when their work in this area is complete, continued work on AVX optimizations although Arm SVE hardware remains elusive, and a variety of other optimizations and bug fixes.

FEX developers have also shared this latest video of FEX in action for enjoying x86/x86_64 games on AArch64:


Downloads and more details on the FEX 2311 release via FEX-Emu.com and GitHub.
