FreeDesktop.org GitLab Begins Its Week Long Cloud/Server Migration

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 March 2025 at 06:49 AM EDT. 9 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
It's going to be a light week for development of the Mesa graphics drivers, Wayland, various other X.Org related components, and the dozens of other open-source projects that rely on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab for facilitating merge requests, CI testing, and related infrastructure. The FreeDesktop.org server/cloud migration has begun and may last until next weekend.

FreeDesktop.org / X.Org ran into a big issue in January of finding out they need new cloud hosting infrastructure by April due to losing out on their Equinix Metal access that had been donated the past several years. They ended up deciding to go with Hetzner for hosting and a migration strategy that will take up to one week to complete transitioning all of their data and services to the new environment.

FreeDesktop.org migration tracker


That process kicked off yesterday, 16 March, and they hope to have their GitLab services restored by 22 March. The current status and details can be found via gitlab.freedesktop.org.

Thus with losing out on their merge handling and other Git-related centralized infrastructure as well as bug reporting and more, it's expected to be a quiet week for the many Linux desktop related projects relying on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab. Hopefully some much deserved rest and relaxation for some of the developers.
9 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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