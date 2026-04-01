FreeDesktop.org GitLab Begins Its Week Long Cloud/Server Migration
It's going to be a light week for development of the Mesa graphics drivers, Wayland, various other X.Org related components, and the dozens of other open-source projects that rely on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab for facilitating merge requests, CI testing, and related infrastructure. The FreeDesktop.org server/cloud migration has begun and may last until next weekend.
FreeDesktop.org / X.Org ran into a big issue in January of finding out they need new cloud hosting infrastructure by April due to losing out on their Equinix Metal access that had been donated the past several years. They ended up deciding to go with Hetzner for hosting and a migration strategy that will take up to one week to complete transitioning all of their data and services to the new environment.
That process kicked off yesterday, 16 March, and they hope to have their GitLab services restored by 22 March. The current status and details can be found via gitlab.freedesktop.org.
Thus with losing out on their merge handling and other Git-related centralized infrastructure as well as bug reporting and more, it's expected to be a quiet week for the many Linux desktop related projects relying on the FreeDesktop.org GitLab. Hopefully some much deserved rest and relaxation for some of the developers.
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