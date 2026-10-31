Enlightenment 0.28 Released With Many Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 31 October 2026 at 10:46 AM EDT. 1 Comment
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Enlightenment 0.27 released at the beginning of 2025 and since then there's been no major feature update, falling off their roughly 12 month release cadence. But out this Halloween is Enlightenment 0.28 now with the better part of two years worth of changes.

Carsten Haitzler released Enlightenment 0.28 today and it comes with initial NetBSD operating system support, a NetworkManager module for wired and wireless networking management along with VPNs, and various other network integration improvements.

Enlightenment project screenshot


Enlightenment 0.28 also comes with native PipeWire mixer support while still retaining support for PulseAudio.

There is also a variety of other audio-related enhancements to this Enlightenment update.Some of the other changes include new window actions, improved client side decoration handling, improved display mode sorting, improved backlight filtering, improved window siwtching, and a wide variety of fixes and code cleanups. On the low-level side is also improved pixmap handling, X connection recovery, and nested Wayland compositor shutdown.

Enlightenment 0.28 continues to boast both X11 and Wayland support. Downloads and more details on this Enlightenment 0.28 release via Enlightenment.org.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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