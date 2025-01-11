Enlightenment 0.27 Released For This 28 Year Old Window Manager / Compositor
Just over one year since the release of the Enlightenment 0.26 window manager, this weekend Carsten Haitzler released the Enlightenment 0.27 window manager and Wayland compositor. Enlightenment continues going now 28 years in development by Rasterman!
Carsten Haitzler simply explains of the Enlightenment 0.27 release that was one year in the making:
"This is the latest release of Enlightenment. This has a lot of fixes mostly with some new features."
Unfortunately no further elaboration on the fixes or few new features.
When digging through Git for Enlightenment, the v0.27 release brings improvements to the cpufreq applet, RandR handling fixes on X11, updated translations, the battery applet is a bit more polished, an Enlightenment change to reduce CPU usage with Proton/Steam games, and other mostly small refinements.
Fans of Enlightenment can download the Enlightenment 0.27 release via Enlightenment.org.
9 Comments