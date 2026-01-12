EndeavourOS 2026.01.12 Released With Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel, NVIDIA Open Modules

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 January 2026 at 05:32 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
EndeavourOS 2026.01.12 "Ganymede Neo" is out as the first update of the year to this Arch Linux based distribution.

Endeavour OS has been back on track after their ISO refresh hiatus last year and got back into the swing of things in November. With today's ISO release they are now powered by the Linux 6.18.4 LTS kernel while also pulling in the Mesa 25.3.3 graphics drivers, X.Org Server 21.1.21, Firefox 146, the Calamares 26.0.1.1.5 installer, and various other package updates.

Following the upstream NVIDIA graphics driver changes in Arch Linux with the NVIDIA R590 series dropping pre-Turing GPU support, Endeavour OS is also now using the NVIDIA Open kernel modules and in turn only supporting GTX 1600 / RTX 20 Turing GPUs and newer.

EndeavourOS


Downloads and more details on today's Endeavour OS 2026.01.12 ISO refresh via EndeavourOS.com.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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