Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.46 Released For High Performance JVM

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 August 2024 at 03:05 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
A new version of Eclipse OpenJ9 is now available for this high performance Java Virtual Machine (JVM)

The new release, OpenJ9 v0.46, supports OpenJDK Java versions 8, 11, 17, 21, and 23. This update has done away with RHEL / CentOS 6 and 7 support while for RHEL 8 the baseline has been raised to RHEL 8.8.

OpenJ9 0.46 enables the JITServer Ahead Of Time (AOT) caching feature by default for the JITServer server, adds MD5 message digest support for OpenSSL, support for the com.sun.management.ThreadMXBean.getTotalThreadAllocatedBytes() API to measure the total memory allocation for all threads.

While the ahead-of-time caching feature is now enabled by default when starting the JITServer server, JITServer clients wanting to make use of the AOT cache for better performance still need to set the "JITServerUseAOTCache" option.

OpenJ9 logo


The OpenJ9 v0.46 release also adds support for the -XdynamicHeapAdjustment option to automatically adjust the maximum and minimum Java heap size as needed.

Those interested in this open-source high performance JVM can find the new OpenJ9 v0.46 code and more details via GitHub.
