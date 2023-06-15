Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.39 Released With OpenJDK 20 Support
Following Oracle releasing an updated GraalVM this week, released yesterday was a new version of Eclipse OpenJ9 for this high performance, open-source JVM.
While the prior OpenJ9 releases were focused on OpenJDK 8, 11, and 17 support, OpenJ9 v0.39 brings support for OpenJDK 20. Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.39 brings support for new OpenJDK 20 features like the latest Vector API, an updated Virtual Threads implementation, Foreign Function and Memory API, and other additions.
The OpenJ9 0.39 release also bumps its RHEL8 requirements to RHEL 8.6 and has a wide variety of other fixes in this update while the main feature change is supporting OpenJDK 20 functionality.
Downloads and more details on the Eclipse OpenJ9 0.39 release via GitHub and Eclipse.org.
