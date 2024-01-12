Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.42 Released With OpenJDK 21 Java Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 January 2024 at 06:18 AM EST. 3 Comments
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.42 released this week as the high performance Java Virtual Machine spun out from the IBM J9 JVM.

With version 0.42 of the Eclipse OpenJ9, there is support for OpenJDK 21 features. Various JDK 21 features are now supported such as virtual threads, scoped values, record patterns, the latest foreign function and memory API, the incubator incarnation of the Vector API, and more. OpenJDK 21 debuted back in September with many notable changes and it's also the latest Long Term Support release after OpenJDK 17.

Eclipse OpenJ9 0.42 also drops the jextract dump extractor tool since it's been replaced by the jpackcore tool, changes to the system garbage collector behavior, and various other changes.

OpenJ9 logo


Downloads and more details on the open-source OpenJ9 v0.42 JVM release via GitHub.
