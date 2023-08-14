Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 Released For Small Footprint & High Performance JVM
The Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 release supports OpenJDK 8, 11, 17, and 20 releases. In further tuning OpenJ9 for use with small form factor devices with limited amounts of RAM, a new "-XX:codecachetotalMaxRAMPercentage" option is added to deal with issues where the virtual machine uses too much memory for just-in-time (JIT) code caches. The -XX:codecachetotalMaxRAMPercentage option allows setting an upper limit for the code cache size as a percentage of the physical memory the VM process is permitted to use.
The OpenJ9 v0.40 release also now emits a warning when container detection fails, adds support for persistent shared classes cache under z/OS platforms, and the EC key generation algorithm can now use the native OpenSSL library.
Downloads and more details on the OpenJ9 v0.40 JVM release via GitHub.