Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 Released For Small Footprint & High Performance JVM

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 14 August 2023 at 06:23 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Released last week was Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 as the latest feature update to this high performance JVM that focuses on being optimized for a small footprint.

The Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 release supports OpenJDK 8, 11, 17, and 20 releases. In further tuning OpenJ9 for use with small form factor devices with limited amounts of RAM, a new "-XX:codecachetotalMaxRAMPercentage" option is added to deal with issues where the virtual machine uses too much memory for just-in-time (JIT) code caches. The -XX:codecachetotalMaxRAMPercentage option allows setting an upper limit for the code cache size as a percentage of the physical memory the VM process is permitted to use.

The OpenJ9 v0.40 release also now emits a warning when container detection fails, adds support for persistent shared classes cache under z/OS platforms, and the EC key generation algorithm can now use the native OpenSSL library.

OpenJ9 logo


Downloads and more details on the OpenJ9 v0.40 JVM release via GitHub.
