Epic Games To Improve Easy Anti-Cheat On Linux With Anti-Cheat Systemd Service & eBPF
In addition to Epic Games announced a preview of their new Epic Games Launcher, including Linux support, they also announced plans to improve their Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) software on Linux. Along with this improved EAC they are also working on official Linux support for the popular Fortnite game.
Epic Games is working to enhance Easy Anti Cheat on Linux with "EAC Linux v2" as an overhaul to their handling of this game anti-cheat tech. EAC Linux v2 isn't relying on a Linux kernel module but they will be making use of an anti-cheat systemd service and eBPF kernel programs for security features. The systemd service will need to launch when running a protected game and can be unloaded after running protected games. EAC Linux v2 will rely on UEFI Secure Boot as well with keys signed by the likes of Canonical, Fedora, Universal Blue, Debian, SUSE, Rocky Linux, or the Microsoft UEFI CA.
Notably, Epic Games says the Steam Deck doesn't support the required functionality for EAC Linux v2 but they are working with Valve to address it in the future.
More details on EAC Linux v2 via EpicGames.com.
Details on the new Epic Games Launcher preview and the work toward Fortnite on Linux via the Epic Games Store.
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