Early Features Approved For Fedora 43: Maven 4, RPM 6.0, JPEG-XL Wallpapers

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 1 April 2025 at 12:37 PM EDT. 9 Comments
FEDORA
While Fedora 42 isn't being released until later in the month, already a number of new features for Fedora 43 have been granted approval by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Over the past week a number of new Fedora 43 features/changes were approved by FESCo, including:

Maven 4 - Offering Apache Maven 4 on F43 as a parallel-installable alternative to Maven 3. Apache Maven 4.0 is gearing up for release as a major update to this popular Java development tool with many changes over Maven 3.

JXL for the default wallpaper format - The default Fedora 43 wallpapers will be in JPEG-XL format. Switching from PNG to JPEG-XL is being done to save space while maintaining similar quality.

Deprecating the Gold linker - The GNU Gold linker is being deprecated via the "binutils-gold" sub-package due to the lack of upstream development on this linker. If Gold development doesn't pick up, GNU Gold could be removed in a future Fedora release.

Migrating to lastlog2 - Switching from lastlog to lastlog2 for Year 2038 safety, a modern SQLite3 back-end, and other enhancements.

Retiring gtk3-rs, gtk-rs-core v0.18, and gtk4-rs v0.7 - These Rust bindings and other bits are no longer updated and the gtk3-rs packages were previously deprecated.

RPM 6.0 - Upgrading to the RPM 6.0 release for package management for better security and new features. This thouhg is not about changing to the v6 package format but still relying on the v4 package generation in Fedora 43. RPM 6.0 will enforce signature checking by default, OpenPGP integration improvements, support for multiple signatures per package, automatic signing on package builds, and other improvements.

These are just the early changes approved so far for Fedora 43. FESCo is also taking up the matter of the Java 25 change proposal and potentially moving away from having a system JDK, which will be discussed at today's Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.

Fedora 42 will be out later in April while Fedora 43 should come out around the end of October if all goes well. Stay tuned for more news on Fedora 43 features and other developments over the months ahead.
9 Comments
Related News
Fedora 46 Looking At Moving To RPM v6 Package Format
Fedora 45 Will Not Be Released Next Week
Fedora 45 To Feature Smoother Experience For Snapdragon X1 Laptops
Fedora Discussion Raises The Idea Of Replacing LibreOffice With Collabora Office
Fedora 45 Beta Released With KMSCON Console, GNOME 51 & Other Updates
Fedora 47 Considering Use Of Thin LTO Compiler Optimizations
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Working On A Hefty Linux Kernel Improvement With Claude Code
Linus Torvalds "Did What I Preach", Used AI To Make Code Decipherable & Uncovered More Bugs
Microsoft Releases Microsoft Defender For The Linux Desktop
Today's Steam Beta Makes The Linux Client A 64-bit App
Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support
Linux Kernel Developers Plan To Remove "Assisted-By" Tag Requirement For AI/LLM Usage
Epic Games To Improve Easy Anti-Cheat On Linux With Anti-Cheat Systemd Service & eBPF
Rolling Release Distros Superior To LTS Distros In The Patch-Heavy GenAI Era?