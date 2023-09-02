EROFS Lands DEFLATE Compression, F2FS Improves Zoned Devices In Linux 6.6

The EROFS read-only file-system and F2FS Flash Friendly File-System were among the FS updates to land this week for Linux 6.6 -- in addition to marking ReiserFS as obsolete.

On the EROFS side the most significant new feature is DEFLATE compression support. EROFS already handles LZ4 and microLZMA while now Zlib DEFLATE is also supported. DEFLATE provides better compression ratios than the LZ4 default. Plus there are various hardware acceleration implementations of DEFLATE such as for Intel IAA/QAT, which can provide better performance in data center uses of EROFS such as for containers.


In addition to EROFS DEFLATE support, this read-only file-system with Linux 6.6 has added xattr bloom filter support for speeding up negative xattr look-ups. Plus there are bug fixes and other enhancements. More details on the EROFS changes for Linux 6.6 via this pull.

There was also the F2FS updates to land this week. F2FS in Linux 6.6 isn't seeing much in the way of feature work but there is improvements around zoned block device support. And other bug fixes too for this flash-optimized file-system.
