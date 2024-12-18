EROFS Switches To Buffered I/O For File-Backed Mounts To Speed-Up Container Start Times

For many use cases (e.g. container images are just fetched from remote), performance will be impacted if underlay page cache is up-to-date but direct i/o flushes dirty pages first. Instead, let's use buffered I/O by default to keep in sync with loop devices and add a (re)mount option to explicitly give a try to use direct I/O if supported by the underlying files. The container startup time is improved as below: [workload] docker.io/library/workpress:latest unpack 1st run non-1st runs EROFS snapshotter buffered I/O file 4.586404265s 0.308s 0.198s EROFS snapshotter direct I/O file 4.581742849s 2.238s 0.222s EROFS snapshotter loop 4.596023152s 0.346s 0.201s Overlayfs snapshotter 5.382851037s 0.206s 0.214s

Back for the Linux 6.12 kernel EROFS introduced support for file-backed mounts to help with container and sandboxing use-cases. As part of the EROFS "fixes" merged yesterday to the Linux 6.13 kernel, file-backed mounts are now using buffered I/O by default to speed-up container start times. Merged yesterday for next weekend's Linux 6.13-rc4 release are the EROFS fixes that include using buffered I/O by default for file-backed mounts.Alibaba engineer Gao Xiang explained with the change So good for container start times. Those wanting the old behavior of using direct I/O for file-backed mounts with this open-source read-only file-system can use the "directio" mount option for restoring that usage.