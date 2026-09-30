EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 30 September 2026 at 01:53 PM EDT. 13 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Edison Design Group has open-sourced their EDG C/C++ front-end that has been known in the commercial world for its extensive dialect support and other features. The EDG C++ front-end has been used by the likes of Intel C++ Compiler classic, NVIDIA CUDA NVCC, and even Microsoft Visual Studio for IntelliSense.

The EDG C++ front-end was open-sourced today and The C++ Alliance is becoming its non-profit home. This open-source EDG C++ code is open-source under the Apache 2.0 license. Community contributions will be accepted to the EDG C++ codebase.

edgcpp GitHub


Those wishing to learn more about EDG C++ finally going open-source after 30+ years can learn more at edgcpp.org. The code is open-source via GitHub.
13 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced