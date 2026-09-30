EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced

Edison Design Group has open-sourced their EDG C/C++ front-end that has been known in the commercial world for its extensive dialect support and other features. The EDG C++ front-end has been used by the likes of Intel C++ Compiler classic, NVIDIA CUDA NVCC, and even Microsoft Visual Studio for IntelliSense.The EDG C++ front-end was open-sourced today and The C++ Alliance is becoming its non-profit home. This open-source EDG C++ code is open-source under the Apache 2.0 license. Community contributions will be accepted to the EDG C++ codebase.

Those wishing to learn more about EDG C++ finally going open-source after 30+ years can learn more at edgcpp.org . The code is open-source via GitHub