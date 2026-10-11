Drgn 0.3 Released For This "Natural" Programmable Debugger From Meta

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 October 2026 at 06:07 AM EDT. 6 Comments
PROGRAMMING
Drgn is the open-source project out of Meta developing a very versatile debugger with the intent being a debugger focused on programmability with it striving to "make scripting as natural as possible so that debugging feels like coding." Drgn 0.3 released this weekend with the latest round of improvements.

Linux kernel developer Omar Sandoval at Meta continues leading Drgn development and with this new version there are more features as well as hardening the codebase against un-trusted debugging information and core dumps. Drgn 0.3 has optimized QEMU guest VM debugging to read memory directly from the QEMU process where possible. Drgn has also introduced some new functions to help with debugging like for easily reading the number of IRQs on the system, new crash BPF command options, a partial implementation of the crash net command, and supporting new Linux 7.2 and Linux 7.3 kernel features.

drgn script example


The LoongArch64 architecture is also now properly detected by Drgn 0.3. Plus there were dozens of fixes as well as some documentation improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Drgn 0.3 debugger via GitHub.
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