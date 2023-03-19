Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Dragonfly 1.0 Released For What Claims To Be The World's Fastest In-Memory Data Store
This modern Memcached and Redis replacement advertises itself as "the world's fastest in-memory data store" that can deliver up to 25x more throughput, higher cache hit rates, and lower tail latency than Memcached and Redis while having no API changes.
The advertised performance gains of various Dragonfly operations over KeyDB and Redis.
This Dragonfly database software is available under a Business Source License 1.1 release while after 2028 it will convert to Apache 2.0. With today's Dragonfly 1.0 release there is initial support for primary-to-secondary replication as its major change. Aside from that there is a wide variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Dragonfly 1.0 in-memory database release via GitHub.