Dragonfly 1.0 Released For What Claims To Be The World's Fastest In-Memory Data Store

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 20 March 2023 at 05:46 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Dragonfly as what's a high performnace in-memory database compatible with the Memcached and Redis APIs has reached version 1.0.

This modern Memcached and Redis replacement advertises itself as "the world's fastest in-memory data store" that can deliver up to 25x more throughput, higher cache hit rates, and lower tail latency than Memcached and Redis while having no API changes.

Dragonfly performance
The advertised performance gains of various Dragonfly operations over KeyDB and Redis.


This Dragonfly database software is available under a Business Source License 1.1 release while after 2028 it will convert to Apache 2.0. With today's Dragonfly 1.0 release there is initial support for primary-to-secondary replication as its major change. Aside from that there is a wide variety of bug fixes.

Dragonfly logo


Downloads and more details on the Dragonfly 1.0 in-memory database release via GitHub.
