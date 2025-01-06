DisplayPort 2.1b Arriving This Spring With DP80LL Cables
In addition to the HDMI Forum announcing the HDMI 2.2 specification for release in the first half of this year, VESA also took to CES 2025 to announce their forthcoming DisplayPort 2.1b standard.
Over DisplayPort 2.1, the DisplayPort 2.1b standard will support new DP80LL low-loss ultra-high bit-rate cables that can enable up to four-lane UHBR20 link rate support for a maximum throughput of 80 Gbps... Short of the 96 Gbps with HDMI 2.2 on Ultra96 cables, but even the 80 Gbps will be sufficient for the masses.
DisplayPort 2.1b is set to be released in the spring and with DP80LL cables will allow for up to 3x the cable length of existing UBHR20 GPU-to-display DP80 passive cables.
More details on today's DisplayPort 2.1b spec announcement via DisplayPort.org.
