Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel Arc Graphics Conceals Itself To Get Diablo IV Running On Linux
Diablo IV is the latest game title that crashes when noting the driver vendor and because it's Intel graphics making the (incorrect) assumption that Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is available. When Diablo IV discovers the Intel Arc Graphics, it tries to engage XeSS which isn't currently available for Linux. In turn that crashes the game. So instead the Intel ANV Vulkan driver isn't advertising itself when launching Diablo IV, thereby working around the game crashing but instead getting a warning box that it's running on unsupported driver/hardware.
The situation is similar to what we've seen before with Hogwarts Legacy crashing due to lack of XeSS and Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux avoiding the Intel identification too.
The workaround for Diablo IV was merged to Mesa Git this week for now being able to successfully launch Diablo IV with Intel Arc Graphics on Linux. Now to hope one day XeSS becomes fully open-source and well supported on Linux.