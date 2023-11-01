Intel Arc Graphics Conceals Itself To Get Diablo IV Running On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 November 2023 at 06:51 AM EDT.
Intel Arc Graphics on Linux can handle running the Diablo IV game via Valve's Steam Play but only when it hides the fact that it's Intel graphics in use via a game-specific driver workaround.

Diablo IV is the latest game title that crashes when noting the driver vendor and because it's Intel graphics making the (incorrect) assumption that Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) is available. When Diablo IV discovers the Intel Arc Graphics, it tries to engage XeSS which isn't currently available for Linux. In turn that crashes the game. So instead the Intel ANV Vulkan driver isn't advertising itself when launching Diablo IV, thereby working around the game crashing but instead getting a warning box that it's running on unsupported driver/hardware.

The situation is similar to what we've seen before with Hogwarts Legacy crashing due to lack of XeSS and Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux avoiding the Intel identification too.

The workaround for Diablo IV was merged to Mesa Git this week for now being able to successfully launch Diablo IV with Intel Arc Graphics on Linux. Now to hope one day XeSS becomes fully open-source and well supported on Linux.
