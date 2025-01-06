Device Mapper Atomic Write Support Patches Posted

Along with other recent Linux kernel patches around atomic write support, a set of Device Mapper (DM) patches were posted today for implementing said functionality.

Last year in Linux 6.11 there was atomic write support added to the block subsystem and wired up for NVMe and SCSI devices. The Device Mapper framework for mapping block devices to virtual block devices for the Logical Volume Manager (LVM), software raid, DM-crypt, and other functionality is now seeing atomic write support prepared.

John Garry of Oracle sent out the "request for comments" patches today in adding Device Mapper atomic write support. This support relies on stacking atomic write limits and initially only the dm-linear target is supported.

For those interested this RFC patch series is the initial attempt at the DM atomic write support.
