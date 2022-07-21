Dell's New XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Now Certified For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Canonical and Dell are jointly announcing that the new Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop has been officially certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Beginning next month consumers can order the new Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop pre-loaded with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Or already those with the latest edition Dell XPS 13 can load Ubuntu 22.04 on it and receive the same "hardware-optimized experience." The HWE OEM kernel with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS makes use of Linux 5.17 over the default 5.15 kernel as one of the primary changes.
The latest Dell XPS 13 is making use of Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile processors. Up to now Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was available for the laptop. Pricing on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop starts at $1389 with a Core i5-1240P, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 1920 x 1200 display. Or with the more powerful Core i7 1280P the pricing starts out at $1739 USD. Options for 32GB of RAM and up to a 2TB NVMe SSD are available as well as a 3840 x 2400 display.
This latest Dell certified laptop for Ubuntu Linux also marks ten years now since Project Sputnik was started at Dell for pre-loading Ubuntu onto their devices.
Overall today's announcement is hardly surprising and not too unique given the success of other Alder Lake laptops already under Linux, such as with my recent Core i7 1280P Linux benchmarking on an MSI laptop. But now the latest Dell XPS 13 model has the blessing of Canonical for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS usage.
With the embargo now expired, details on the laptop certification should be available on the Dell and Ubuntu websites.
