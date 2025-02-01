Debian Policy Updated With New Packaging Guidance & Updated Chinese Translations

The Debian Policy 4.7.1.0 is now available as the updated manual around policy requirements for the Debian distribution for packaging mandates, design issues, and other details to abide by for Debian developers.

The new guidance with Debian Policy 4.7.1.0 includes:
"10.1
Two different packages must not install programs with different functionality to the same filenames, even names under different directories, when the directories are on the default PATH.

10.1
Packages must not install files to directories like /bin, /lib, /lib* and /sbin which are now symbolic links to corresponding directories under /usr. Packages may assume that /bin, /lib and /sbin are always symlinks, and that files under /usr/bin, /usr/lib and /usr/sbin are accessible via these aliases.

10.9
Packages should not require the existence of any files under /usr/share/locale in order to function in a C or C.UTF-8 locale.

12.1
Packages (other than manpage readers) must not require the existence of any files under /usr/share/man.

12.2
Packages (other than info readers) must not require the existence of any files in /usr/share/info."

Fairly straight-forward and now solidified within the Debian Policy Manual.

Debian Linux


In addition to the updated Debian Policy requirements, there is also new Simplified Chinese translations for many chapters of this Debian Policy Manual.

Details for those interested on debian-devel-announce.
