Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 27 August 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian has begun a general resolution process to solicit a vote by its stakeholders what to do with non-free firmware.

Debian currently doesn't load non-free firmware by default on its systems, even when it means no working hardware support/acceleration without those binary elements. Not loading the non-free firmware can also mean missing out on security updates or for addressing usability issues.

Earlier this year was a discussion about Debian changing its closed-source firmware stance and now it's moving forward into the general resolution process.


Debian developers will be voting on how to deal with non-free firmware moving forward.


Until the start of September is the discussion period ahead of the general resolution vote for solidifying Debian's new stance on non-free firmware. The options being considered are:

Option A - Include non-free firmware packages on the official installation media. The firmware binaries would be normally enabled by default where needed for hardware support but explore ways to let users disable the support at boot if desired. The Debian installer or live system would have a means of informing the user about what firmware is loaded whether it be free or non-free. This would replace Debian's current install media that does not include the non-free firmware packages.

Option B - Include non-free firmware onto the official media along similar lines to Option A. However, the difference is this option would not replace the current Debian media sets. These Debian images would be separate, complementary images to the current install media that does not include non-free firmware.

Option C - Making install media that contains packages from the non-free firmware section of the Debian archive and make it available for download alongside the free (purely free software) media in a way that the user is informed before downloading the media about the free option.

See the Debian general resolution page for the proposed options in full.
2 Comments
Related News
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Debian's DebConf22 Kicks Off In Kosovo
Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
Debian 11.3 Released With Many Bug Fixes, Security Updates
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
SDL 2.24 Released With New APIs, D3D12 Renderer Work On Windows, New Linux Hints
GCC & LLVM Ready With x86 __bf16 Type Support
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux