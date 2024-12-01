Debian Installer Trixie Alpha 1 Brings RISC-V & Drops i386 Installer
In working toward the Debian 13 "Trixie" stable release in 2025, as a lovely New Year's Eve surprise today is the first alpha release of the Debian Installer for Trixie.
Debian Installer Trixie Alpha 1 was just announced as the first tagged development release of the Debian Installer for Debian 13 Trixie. When it comes to the Debian 13 installer, there is now a RISC-V 64-bit build with the riscv64 architecture having been added to the repository for Debian 13.
While RISC-V 64-bit is added to the hardware support for Debian 13, the Debian Installer is no longer building for armel and i386 architectures. The armel and i386 architectures remain in the Debian archive for now but will not be featuring Debian 13 installer images... Farewell Debian 32-bit x86 installations just as many other Linux distributions have been phasing out for years. The mipsel architecture was also dropped from the Debian archive last year.
The Debian Installer Trixie is still being updated for the new Debian 13 theme/artwork. The Debian Installer has also seen a overhaul to the user-setup screens around initial user creation and root user setup. Plus there are improved heuristics for the automatic partitioning with regard to computing the swap size. Various other installer improvements were also made.
More details on today's Debian Installer Trixie Alpha 1 release via the Debian mailing list.
