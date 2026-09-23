Debian Inference Portal Launches To Provide Free AI/LLM Inferencing To Debian Developers
With Debian voting to allow the responsible use of generative AI, there is now a new initiative funded by Scaleway to make it easier for Debian contributors to leverage AI: the Debian Inference Portal.
The Debian Inference Portal has launched as a new service for Debian contributors to have self-service access to AI/LLM inferencing. DeepSeek V4 Flash and GLM-5.2 are the models initially available for Debian contributors. The Debian Inference Portal exposes API support for developers to leverage with their preferred code editors and other AI tooling. Obtaining a Debian Inference Portal API key requires a Debian Salsa account for Debian Developers and Debian Maintainers.
Scaleway is sponsoring a fixed monthly pool of credits for this Debian Inference Portal and a weekly budget is allocated per user. The Debian Inference Portal can be used for packaging, bug triage, fixes, tooling, documentation, and related tasks.
The Debian Inference Portal is hosted at inference.debian.net.
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