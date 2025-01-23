Debian 15 Is Codenamed "Duke"
With Debian 13 freeze dates announced and that Debian 13.0 "Trixie" release working its way toward release likely around August, it's then to be followed by beginning development on Debian 14 codenamed as "Forky". Yesterday when announcing the Debian Trixie freeze dates, the Debian 15 codename was also announced.
Debian 15 will go by the codename Duke. Debian 15 Duke will follow Debian 14 Forky. With Debian roughly on a two year release regiment, we are looking at Debian 14.0 around 2027 and then Debian 15.0 will likely be out around the year 2029.
As with prior Debian Linux codenames, Debian 15's codename follows characters in the Toy Story franchise. The Duke codename being for Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4.
In addition to announcing Debian 15 "Duke" in the Trixie freeze date announcement, the Debian Duke Wiki page has also been established for that future release.
4 Comments