Debian 13.1 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 6 September 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT. 20 Comments
DEBIAN
Following the release of Debian 13.0 "Trixie" nearly one month ago to the day, Debian 13.1 is out today with an initial batch of bug fixes and security updates.

Debian 13.1 is now available for refreshed install media for Debian 13 Linux installations. Debian 13.1 brings a variety of different bug fixes to a number of packages, updates with newer Linux 6.12 LTS kernel fixes, works around a GRUB bootloader graphics initialization bug, Python 3.13 compatibility for PyRaf, fixing OpenSSL 3.5.1 support in StrongSwan, and a variety of other bug fixes.

Debian 13 desktop


Debian 13.0 ISO install media along with more details on all of the package changes incorporated into Debian 13.1 can be found via the Debian.org announcement.
20 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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