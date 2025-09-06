Debian 13.1 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Following the release of Debian 13.0 "Trixie" nearly one month ago to the day, Debian 13.1 is out today with an initial batch of bug fixes and security updates.
Debian 13.1 is now available for refreshed install media for Debian 13 Linux installations. Debian 13.1 brings a variety of different bug fixes to a number of packages, updates with newer Linux 6.12 LTS kernel fixes, works around a GRUB bootloader graphics initialization bug, Python 3.13 compatibility for PyRaf, fixing OpenSSL 3.5.1 support in StrongSwan, and a variety of other bug fixes.
Debian 13.0 ISO install media along with more details on all of the package changes incorporated into Debian 13.1 can be found via the Debian.org announcement.
20 Comments