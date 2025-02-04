Debian 13 Will Aim To Include GNOME 48, Debian/Ubuntu Begin Packaging GNOME Papers

"After discussion with the rest of the Debian GNOME team, we decided to target GNOME 48 for Debian 13 “Trixie”. Our goal is to get GNOME 48 RC in before Debian’s Transition Freeze and 48.1 in before Debian’s Hard Freeze."

Jeremy Bicha also noted that GNOME Papers has been accepted into the Debian repository and in turn the Ubuntu 25.04 repository:GNOME Papers will be available in the Ubuntu 25.04 repository while it sounds like for the Ubuntu 25.10 release is where it could potentially end up replacing GNOME Evince as the default document viewer.

Besides being in Debian Unstable and Ubuntu 25.04 repositories, GNOME Papers is also available in Flatpak form on Flathub for those wanting to try out this new document viewer.