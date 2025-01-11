Debian 12.9 Released With Various Security & Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 11 January 2025 at 10:32 AM EST. 4 Comments
Debian 12.9 was just released as the latest install media refresh for those wishing to run the latest Debian 12 packages.

Debian 12.9 incorporates dozens of bug and security fixes for the "Bookworm" series. Debian 12.9 features an updated Linux 6.1 kernel with the latest fixes, various packages have been updated for Mozilla Thunderbird 128 compatibility, various security fixes to several different libraries, new upstream stable releases of the NVIDIA graphics drivers, a CVE fix for QEMU, and a variety of other mostly security updates.

Debian 12 installer


Downloads along with the full list of Debian 12.9 changes via Debian.org. Meanwhile coming out later this year will be Debian 13.0 as the next major feature release to Debian Linux.
4 Comments
