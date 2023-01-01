Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
The Debian release team confirmed today that Debian 12 "Bookworm" is now under its freeze for accepting transition requests -- but still permitting in-progress transitions to be completed and any maintainers of packages comprising the toolchain should stop uploading packages without prior approval of the release team.
Next up in mid-February is the Debian 12 soft freeze where no new packages will be allowed and a delayed migration. One month after that in mid-March is the planned hard freeze.
The full freeze date for Debian 12 has yet to be determined.
Juliette Taka's "Emerald" theme is among the theme proposals for Debian 12.
More details as to the Debian 12 release status and some of the bugs so far can be found via today's release team update.