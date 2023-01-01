Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze

Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 19 January 2023 at 06:45 AM EST. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian 12 (codenamed "Bookworm") is expected to be released later this year and as such the first of several code/package freezes has begun.

The Debian release team confirmed today that Debian 12 "Bookworm" is now under its freeze for accepting transition requests -- but still permitting in-progress transitions to be completed and any maintainers of packages comprising the toolchain should stop uploading packages without prior approval of the release team.

Next up in mid-February is the Debian 12 soft freeze where no new packages will be allowed and a delayed migration. One month after that in mid-March is the planned hard freeze.

The full freeze date for Debian 12 has yet to be determined.


Juliette Taka's "Emerald" theme is among the theme proposals for Debian 12.


More details as to the Debian 12 release status and some of the bugs so far can be found via today's release team update.
