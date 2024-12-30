Deadline Scheduling Policy Being Experimented With For Linux Graphics Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 December 2024 at 03:04 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Tvrtko Ursulin with Igalia sent out a "request for comments" patch series today working on a deadline scheduling policy for the DRM scheduler that is used across different Direct Rendering Manager kernel graphics drivers.

The "DRM sched" common DRM scheduler that was originally born out of the AMDGPU scheduler code is now used by Intel and other kernel graphics drivers. Following discussions and comments by other DRM driver developers, Tvrtko Ursulin has been exploring the possibility of a deadline policy for the DRM scheduler and the possibility it could replace the First In First Out (FIFO) handling.

graphics cards


Ursulin summed things up with:
"Replacing FIFO with a flavour of deadline driven scheduling and removing round-robin. Connecting the scheduler with dma-fence deadlines. First draft and testing by different drivers and feedback would be nice. I was only able to test it with amdgpu. Other drivers may not even compile."

The deadline policy for the DRM scheduler is explained in the policy patch as:
"Deadline scheduling policy should be a fairer flavour of FIFO with two main advantages being that it can naturally connect with the dma-fence deadlines, and secondly that it can get away with multiple run queues per scheduler.

From the latter comes the fairness advantage. Where the current FIFO policy will always starve low priority entities by normal, and normal by high etc, deadline tracks all runnable entities in a single run queue and assigns them deadlines based on priority. Instead of being ordered strictly by priority, jobs and entities become ordered by deadlines.

This means that a later higher priority submission can still overtake an earlier lower priority one, but eventually the lower priority will get its turn even if high priority is constantly feeding new work."

While a deadline policy for DRM sched has been talked about before, the quality of this implementation and if it will ultimately be beneficial remain to be seen:
"So I played a bit in the scheduler code and came up with something which appears to not crash at least. Whether or not there are significant advantages apart from maybe code consolidation and reduction is the main thing to be determined."

See the RFC patch series while it will be interesting to see where this work leads in 2025.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.13-rc5 Released To Cap Off Linus Torvalds' Birthday Week
Linux's Preempt Lazy Support Coming To POWER CPUs
Hash-Based Integrity Checking Proposed For Linux To Help With Reproducible Builds
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Linux 6.14 Looks To Land Rust PCI / Platform Device Driver Support
Linux 6.13-rc4 Released For Kernel Testing Ahead Of The Holidays
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
Uncached Buffered I/O Aims To Be Ready For Linux 6.14 With Big Gains