3mdeb Releases Updated Dasharo/Coreboot Firmware For ASRock Rack SPC741D8-2L2T

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 15 October 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT. 3 Comments
COREBOOT
3mdeb firmware engineers have been quite busy this year working on porting Coreboot and openSIL to an AMD Ryzen AM5 MSI motherboard and similarly getting openSIL and Coreboot up and running on a Gigabyte server motherboard for AMD EPYC 9005 CPUs. They haven't forgotten about their past projects though and today released an updated version of their Dasharo downstream firmware for the ASRock Rack SPC741D8-2L2T motherboard supporting 4th and 5th Gen Xeon Scalable processors.

Dasharo 0.9 for the ASRock Rack SPC741D8 adds support for the Intel Emerald Rapids processors in addition to the existing Sapphire Rapids support. Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) is also now enabled with this open-source firmware. Intel SMI Transfer Monitor (STM) is another feature now supported. PCIe Bifurcation is also now known to be working for Dasharo on this Intel Xeon Scalable motherboard.

ASRock Rack motherboard


The updated Dasharo firmware also fixes bugs around long boot times, TPM issues, Secure Boot problems, and more. There is also now an embedded Software Bill of Materials "SBoM" with this new release.

More details on the updated Dasharo firmware can be found via the 3mdeb newsletter. More background information on this effort of independently bringing Dasharo/Coreboot to this Intel Xeon motherboard can be found in the prior article 3mdeb Ports Their Dasharo Firmware To A Recent ASRock Rack Motherboard.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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