3mdeb Releases Updated Dasharo/Coreboot Firmware For ASRock Rack SPC741D8-2L2T
3mdeb firmware engineers have been quite busy this year working on porting Coreboot and openSIL to an AMD Ryzen AM5 MSI motherboard and similarly getting openSIL and Coreboot up and running on a Gigabyte server motherboard for AMD EPYC 9005 CPUs. They haven't forgotten about their past projects though and today released an updated version of their Dasharo downstream firmware for the ASRock Rack SPC741D8-2L2T motherboard supporting 4th and 5th Gen Xeon Scalable processors.
Dasharo 0.9 for the ASRock Rack SPC741D8 adds support for the Intel Emerald Rapids processors in addition to the existing Sapphire Rapids support. Intel Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) is also now enabled with this open-source firmware. Intel SMI Transfer Monitor (STM) is another feature now supported. PCIe Bifurcation is also now known to be working for Dasharo on this Intel Xeon Scalable motherboard.
The updated Dasharo firmware also fixes bugs around long boot times, TPM issues, Secure Boot problems, and more. There is also now an embedded Software Bill of Materials "SBoM" with this new release.
More details on the updated Dasharo firmware can be found via the 3mdeb newsletter. More background information on this effort of independently bringing Dasharo/Coreboot to this Intel Xeon motherboard can be found in the prior article 3mdeb Ports Their Dasharo Firmware To A Recent ASRock Rack Motherboard.
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