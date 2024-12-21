Darktable 5.0 Released With Many UI/UX Improvements

In time for editing any end-of-year/holiday photos, Darktable 5.0 is out today as a major update to this open-source RAW photography workflow application.

This open-source virtual light table and darkroom software for digital RAW photographers is presenting many user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) enhancements with the Darktable 5.0 release. There are new camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models, UI improvements during bulk imaging operations, a new high contrast theme, more new-user hints, drag and drop improvements, and a range of other UI/UX polishing.

Darktable 5.0


Darktable 5.0 also adds an OpenCL kernel implementation for a color equalizer. There is also improved performance for bulk image operations, faster loading of PFM files thanks to loop parallelization and other optimizations, and a range of other optimizations as well as dozens of bug fixes.

Darktable 5.0 on Linux


Darktable 5.0 also supports many more digital camera from Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, and more over the prior Darktable 4.8 release.

Darktable 5.0 downloads and more details on this updated multi-platform RAW photography software via GitHub.
