DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 Brings Nice Improvements For Linux Gamers On Latest NVIDIA Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 31 October 2026 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING
DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 is out this weekend as a new feature update to this NVIDIA NVAPI implementation used by Valve as part of Steam Play with Proton for nicely integrating NVIDIA technologies into various Windows games running on Linux.

With DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 is now support for Opacity Micromaps "OMM" as part of Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing (DXR 1.2+) via NVAPI. With the NVIDIA R615 Linux driver or newer and VKD3D-Proton 3.1, this allows leveraging the Opacity Micromaps feature of DXR for speeding up ray-tracing through alpha-tested and semi-transparent geometry.

OMM


Those curious about Opacity Micromaps with DXR can learn more via this Microsoft dev blog.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 also brings an alternative NVIDIA Reflex implementation for Vulkan games using the VK_NV_low_latency revision 2 extension. This also benefits those on the NVIDIA R615 driver or newer and using this implementation makes the DXVK-NVAPI Vulkan layer obsolete.

The updated DXVK-NVAPI also supports new driver settings found in NVIDIA R610 and R615 drivers, improves reporting of available/free VRAM, and supports compiling for ARM64.

More details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
GXVK: 3Dfx Glide API Implemented Atop Vulkan For Modern Usage
Cheap GameSir Nova Lite Gaming Controller Supported By Linux 7.4
Epic Games To Improve Easy Anti-Cheat On Linux With Anti-Cheat Systemd Service & eBPF
FEX 2610 Released With Handling For AVX-VNNI, Disk Cache Improvements
D7VK Reaches Maturity For Older Direct3D APIs Atop Vulkan
Linux 7.3 Adds Support For Victrix Pro BFG & Azeron Controllers
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
Linux 7.4 Workqueue Changes Bring A "10 To 100 Times Faster" Optimization
Borealis: Asahi Linux's Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan Driver Forked For Vibe Coding