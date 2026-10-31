DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 Brings Nice Improvements For Linux Gamers On Latest NVIDIA Drivers

DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 is out this weekend as a new feature update to this NVIDIA NVAPI implementation used by Valve as part of Steam Play with Proton for nicely integrating NVIDIA technologies into various Windows games running on Linux.With DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 is now support for Opacity Micromaps "OMM" as part of Microsoft's DirectX Raytracing (DXR 1.2+) via NVAPI. With the NVIDIA R615 Linux driver or newer and VKD3D-Proton 3.1, this allows leveraging the Opacity Micromaps feature of DXR for speeding up ray-tracing through alpha-tested and semi-transparent geometry.

Those curious about Opacity Micromaps with DXR can learn more via this Microsoft dev blog DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 also brings an alternative NVIDIA Reflex implementation for Vulkan games using the VK_NV_low_latency revision 2 extension. This also benefits those on the NVIDIA R615 driver or newer and using this implementation makes the DXVK-NVAPI Vulkan layer obsolete.The updated DXVK-NVAPI also supports new driver settings found in NVIDIA R610 and R615 drivers, improves reporting of available/free VRAM, and supports compiling for ARM64.More details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.9.3 via GitHub