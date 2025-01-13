DXVK 2.5.3 Brings More Fixes For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 On Vulkan

Philip Rebohle working for Valve has just released DXVK 2.5.3 as the newest update to this Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 implementation over the Vulkan API that is used for enjoying older Windows games on Linux.

This DXVK 2.5.3 release comes just days after VKD3D-Proton 2.14.1 was released for the latest with Direct3D 12 on Vulkan. The recent releases paired with Wine 10.0 going stable in the next week or two could lead weight toward Proton 10.0 development builds coming soon as a big update for Valve's Steam Play or another sizable Proton 9 upgrade.

With DXVK 2.5.3 there are various fixes and improvements. DXVK 2.5.3 brings a workaround for Far Cry 5 when using Intel graphics, flickering issues with Halo: The Master Chief Collection have been resolved, Max Payne 3 now has strict float emulation enabled to workaround broken D3D9 rendering, and various other bugs/regressions resolved.

The full list of changes for the DXVK 2.5.3 point release can be found via GitHub.
