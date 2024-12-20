DXVK 2.5.2 Brings Fixes & Optimizations For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 Atop Vulkan

DXVK 2.5.2 is out today as the newest point release to this open-source software implementing the Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 APIs atop Vulkan for powering Windows games on Valve's Steam Play (Proton) as well as being used by other software and some games directly.DXVK 2.9.2 brings optimized behavior of disabled clip planes for Direct3D 9 games, an implementation of the D3D9 shader validation interfaces,support for using VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM when VK_KHR_maintenance6 is exposed to implement the corresponding D3D11 format, and various fixes.DXVK 2.5.2 fixes this round help the likes of Borderlands 2, The Sims 2, Alpha Protocol, The Void, and other games.

DXVK 2.5.2 on Windows will also use VK_EXT_fullscreen_exclusive where supported by the Vulkan driver to try to disable exclusive fullscreen mode to workaround common Alt-Tab issues on Microsoft Windows.Downloads and more details on the DXVK 2.5.2 update via GitHub