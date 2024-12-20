DXVK 2.5.2 Brings Fixes & Optimizations For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 Atop Vulkan

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 December 2024 at 08:48 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING
DXVK 2.5.2 is out today as the newest point release to this open-source software implementing the Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 APIs atop Vulkan for powering Windows games on Valve's Steam Play (Proton) as well as being used by other software and some games directly.

DXVK 2.9.2 brings optimized behavior of disabled clip planes for Direct3D 9 games, an implementation of the D3D9 shader validation interfaces,support for using VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM when VK_KHR_maintenance6 is exposed to implement the corresponding D3D11 format, and various fixes.

DXVK 2.5.2 fixes this round help the likes of Borderlands 2, The Sims 2, Alpha Protocol, The Void, and other games.

DXVK


DXVK 2.5.2 on Windows will also use VK_EXT_fullscreen_exclusive where supported by the Vulkan driver to try to disable exclusive fullscreen mode to workaround common Alt-Tab issues on Microsoft Windows.

Downloads and more details on the DXVK 2.5.2 update via GitHub.
6 Comments
Related News
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Box64 v0.3.2 Emulator Adds Box32 Option, Introduces Native Flags & More
Fedora 42 Eyes Replacing SDL2 With sdl2-compat To Leverage SDL3
SDL Introducing Async I/O APIs - Backed By IO_uring On Linux
Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements
DXVK 2.5.1 Released To Fix A Major Regression & Other Bugs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
Proton 9.0-4 Released To Improve More Windows Games On Linux