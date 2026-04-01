DRM Sync Object Optimizations Show Minor Benefit On The Steam Deck

Tvrtko Ursulin of Igalia has been working on some optimizations to the DRM synchronization object "drm_syncobj" code for slightly more efficient use on the CPU side.For end-users, simply put, this DRM synchronization object support may help with slightly better performance for CPU-bound scenarios. Tvrtko Ursulin observed around 1.5% higher FPS when running the Vulkan gears demo "vkgears" thanks to these drm_syncobj optimization patches when testing on a Valve Steam Deck handheld. Though there is some run-to-run variance but long story short these patches to the common DRM synchronization object code should provide some minor performance advantages.

The patches are avoiding some temporary allocations, not allocating an array to store zeroes when waiting, and adding some new fast paths. More details for those interested via this patch series . The patches are now undergoing review for possible inclusion in a future kernel cycle.