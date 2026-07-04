Linux DRM Scheduler Patches Yield Massive Improvement For Job Submission Latency

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 July 2026 at 12:21 PM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
A set of patches to the Linux kernel's Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) scheduler that is shared among different kernel graphics drivers is showing the potential of delivering much lower job submission latency when the system is loaded with many runnable CPU processes.

Tvrtko Ursulin of Igalia sent out the request for comments (RFC) on Thursday to deal with cases where a system is overloaded with runnable CPU processes and in turn a high priority DRM client ends up seeing latency injected into the GPU submission path due to the DRM scheduler's use of kernel workqueues.

The proposed patches replace the use of workqueues with kthread_work as used for asynchronous task execution. They found a "striking improvement" with this DRM scheduler rework:

DRM sched kthread work


Ursulin added that, "this is obviously really good for preventing compositors from missing frames and similar."

This is very promising for the Panthor Arm Mali driver. Not all of the DRM scheduler using drivers have yet to be adapted to these RFC patches but so far just Intel Xe and Panthor. The AMDGPU driver and others that align the DRM scheduler as a hardware scheduler aren't expected to see a significant difference like the Panthor numbers above.

Those wanting to learn more about this DRM scheduler adaptation to replace workqueues with kthread_work can find the RFC patches on the dri-devel list.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.3-rc6 Released: Normal For The New "AI Normal"
MGLRU-FG Delivering Up To 10~40% Higher Performance For Linux In Some Tests
Linux Patches Show Promising Results For Lower Latency Of Short Slice Tasks
Proposal To Set ARM64 Kernel Stack Size At Boot Time To Reduce Memory Consumption
Linux 7.3-rc5 Released: "Another Week, Another Large RC"
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Amazing Work By Valve's Timur Kristóf On Improving Old AMD GPUs On Linux
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
NVIDIA's Results Of Conducting Wayland vs. X.Org Latency Testing
Linux 7.4 To Introduce Initial Device Trees For Apple M4, A18 Pro For MacBook Neo
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
Linux 7.4 To Support The Raspberry Pi 10-Inch Touch Display 2
AMD Ryzen AI Developer Platform OS Updated With ROCm 10.0, Linux 7.2
KDE Plasma 6.8 Now Makes Tiled Windows Fit Together More Nicely