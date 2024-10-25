DRM Client Library Code Ready Ahead Of Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 October 2024 at 07:05 AM EDT.
LINUX KERNEL
The newest drm-misc-next pull request was submitted today ahead of the Linux 6.13 merge window opening up in about one month's time.

In addition to DeviceTree bindings for Sharp Memory LCD, Microchip AC69T88A panel support, Rockchip RK3588 HDMI output support, and other small changes as part of this "misc" update to Direct Rendering Manager, this week's pull request brings the introduction of the DRM Client Library.

Thomas Zimmermann has been working on the DRM client library "drm_client_lib" to consolidate more code between the DRM graphics/display drivers. Zimmermann explained in the prior DRM client-lib patch series:
"With the next DRM client coming soon (drm_log) and most of DRM's fbdev emulation consolidated in a few places, it's time to provide a single place for the clients.

The new module drm_client_lib.ko stores most of the in-kernel client code. It is designed such that drivers can opt into client support, but the presence of the client module depends on the user's kernel configuration. Without selected clients, no client module will be build."

With that the FBDEV emulation handling is now a DRM client as part of this code rework. The upcoming DRM_Log is another exciting DRM client user as a new boot logger for kernel messages.

DRM client library patches


See this week's drm-misc-next pull request for the list of these smaller patches queued up ahead of the Linux 6.13 merge window.
