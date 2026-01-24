DAXFS Proposed As Newest Linux File-System

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 24 January 2026 at 12:42 PM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
There's yet another new Linux file-system on the block: DAXFS has been announced as a new read-only open-source file-system.

DAXFS as implied by the name makes use of the Linux kernel's direct access "DAX" infrastructure. DAX is designed as a simple read-only file-system operating directly atop shared physical memory.

DAXFS is designed to provide zero-copy reads from contiguous memory regions and bypasses the traditional block I/O stack, buffer heads, and page cache entirely -- a big difference compared to the likes of RAMFS or TMPFS.

DAXFS is designed for zero-copy efficiency, true physical sharing, hardware integration with the likes of GPUs and CXL hardware, and simplicity:
"Key Features
- Zero-Copy Efficiency: File reads resolve to direct memory loads, eliminating page cache duplication and CPU-driven copies.
- True Physical Sharing: By mapping a contiguous physical address or a dma-buf, multiple kernel instances or containers can share the same physical pages.
- Hardware Integration: Supports mounting memory exported by GPUs, FPGAs, or CXL devices via the dma-buf API.
- Simplicity: Uses a self-contained, read-only image format with no runtime allocation or complex device management."

DAXFS is being developed by Multikernel.io, the developers behind a proposed multi-kernel architecture for Linux. As part of their DAXFS work they aim to enhance their multi-kernel efforts as well as enhancing CXL support and better accelerator data handling:
"Primary Use Cases
- Multikernel Environments: Sharing a common Docker image across independent kernel instances via shared memory.
- CXL Memory Pooling: Accessing read-only data across multiple hosts without network I/O.
- Container Rootfs Sharing: Using a single DAXFS base image for multiple containers (via OverlayFS) to save physical RAM.
- Accelerator Data: Zero-copy access to model weights or lookup tables stored in device memory."

DAXFS was announced today on the Linux Kernel Mailing List. The current DAXFS kernel module and user-space tool for it can currently be found on GitHub while awaiting to see the level of upstream interest in potentially working toward upstreaming it into the mainline Linux kernel.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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