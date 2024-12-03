Last Call For This Year's Phoronix Premium Cyber Week Sale
If you would like to show your support this holiday season and enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits, today is the last day of the discounted rate on joining Phoronix Premium.
For those that wanted to participate in the Phoronix "Cyber Week" sale to join Phoronix Premium at a discounted rate to enjoy the additional site benefits while helping Phoronix's Linux mission continue, today is the last day to do so for the holiday special. The deal ends at end of day today (well, any timezone and not entirely strict if you do end up being a few hours late, etc).
With this Cyber Week sale, Phoronix readers can go premium for $30 USD per year (normally $45 per year) or a lifetime subscription for just $150 USD (down from $250 for the normal lifetime rate).
See this post to learn more about the sale details. Thanks for your support this holiday season and happy holidays.
